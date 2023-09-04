HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two litters of piglets were born less than a week after four Berkshire pigs were rescued along with three female sheep and their three lambs. The animals were rescued from a north Houston property two weeks ago.

Credit: Houston SPCA

Sadly, the animals were found emaciated with no food or water when Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputies arrived on the scene.

To celebrate their safe arrival to the SPCA, they were given a’ fruitcuterie’ board with grapes, apples, bananas and strawberries to celebrate. The piglets were named, Gizmo, Sweetie, Piggie, Suey, Hamlet, Goonie, Tweetie, and Berta.

Credit: Houston SPCA

The pigs will be available for adoption once they are a bit older along with the other rescued farm animals. Once the piglets are weened and a little bit older, they will be available for adoption along with the other rescued farm animals.

The process for adopting farm animals can be found here.

Credit: Houston SPCA