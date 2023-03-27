HOUSTON (KIAH) — Neighbors in one south Houston area community got into a fight that ended in a SWAT stand-off.

The incident happened Saturday evening just before 9:30 p.m. Houston police said the men, who both live in the 5200 block of Dumore, got into an argument.

The argument got heated and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots. He missed his target, but he then went into his home and held police at bay, forcing HPD to deploy SWAT.

Officers were able to get him out of his house eventually. He was charged with aggravated assault.