HOUSTON (KIAH) – The HAY Center, Harris County, the City of Houston and Gensler

Architects, will celebrate the groundbreaking of the of the HAY Center Campus, a $39 million housing program for youth aging out of foster care.

The HAY Center Campus will the first and only one of its kind in Texas, and it broke ground Friday morning. The center will provide affordable apartment units, on-site supportive care, and outdoor space for young

adults, ages 18-24, who have aged out of foster care.

Every year in the Houston area, more than 200 youth exit the foster care system when they reach the age of 18 or graduate from high school and many will risk becoming homeless within the first two years of leaving foster care.

“No foster youth should face homelessness simply because they turn 18”, said Mary Green, Director of The HAY Center.

The vision for the campus was inspired by direct input from foster youth with the elements that they expressed were most important to them: home, empowerment, community, wellness and security. The young adults will be able to receive mentoring and coaching, employment assistance, participate in community events, and equipping them with life skills, among other things.

The project will include a 41,000 square foot residential building, situated on a 3.28-acre site. It will include 50 apartment units with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, in addition to community space, a gym, and much more. A 17,000 square foot building will include office space for Harris County employees to provide on-site services, in addition to a welcome area, a computer lab, training and meeting rooms.

The campus will strategically be located next to a walk and bike trail and near Metro transit stops to allow youth easy access to transportation.