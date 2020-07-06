New COVID-19 testing locations open in Houston

HOUSTON- With a record number of COVID-19 cases reported across Texas on Sunday, the Houston Health Department is continuing to encourage people to get tested so they can protect their families and the community.

Harris County, including the city of Houston, currently has more than 24,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Some testing sites were closed over the holiday weekend, however, there are several ways to get tested this week if you would like to.

A new type of testing by Bloom Labs is now being offered in Houston. The main difference is this test uses saliva instead of a nasal swab.

They are set up across from NRG Stadium at 1615 South Loop W Freeway Service Road and are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, however, they may have extended hours to meet demand.

You do not have to make an appointment. The test is $149.

As for the free tests for the week of July 6, 2020, there are thirteen sites set up through the Houston Health Department.

You can view the full list of those locations here. Keep in mind several of the free testing sites do require an appointment.

