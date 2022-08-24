Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County.

Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January.

The sheriff’s office says Velazquez ran off when the Texas Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest him outside a motel Tuesday morning.

A witness said the suspect pulled out a gun, and that’s when the officers shot him.

Authorities say five officers used a taser and bean bag before opening fire.