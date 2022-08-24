HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County.
Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January.
The sheriff’s office says Velazquez ran off when the Texas Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest him outside a motel Tuesday morning.
A witness said the suspect pulled out a gun, and that’s when the officers shot him.
Authorities say five officers used a taser and bean bag before opening fire.