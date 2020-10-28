New Hope housing to help people recover from COVID-19 & Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (CW39) To help vulnerable individuals rebuild their lives after the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19, New Hope Housing Dale Carnegie has opened to people living on limited incomes. The state’s leader in providing permanent, affordable supportive housing for those on very low incomes, New Hope Housing has opened nine properties since its inception in 1993.

NHH Dale Carnegie is the organization’s eighth affordable single room occupancy (SRO) housing community (New Hope has one property serving vulnerable families with children). It includes 170 fully furnished studio apartments and offers a supportive environment to those struggling in today’s economic climate. Located at 7025 Regency Square Blvd., on a two-acre tract in the Sharpstown area of southwest Houston, it serves individuals living alone on very limited incomes, and who desire a safe, stable place to call home.

“We are delighted to serve those still rebuilding their lives from Hurricane Harvey – and now from the COVID-19 pandemic – with a nice, affordable place to call home like Dale Carnegie,” said Joy Horak-Brown, president and CEO. “New Hope Housing prides itself on building communities and restoring lives.”

NHH Dale Carnegie is located in an amenity-rich neighborhood near transit, and immediately south of Harwin Drive at Regency Square, a commercial development community. The site is less than one mile from BakerRipley’s signature campus and federally qualified health clinic, as well as a full-service grocery store, pharmacy, public library and higher education institutions.

Micro apartment units are between 280 and 360 square feet. Rental rates start at $600 and include free utilities, cable TV access, refrigerator, microwave, private bath and resident service programming. NHH Dale Carnegie is New Hope Housing’s sixth LEED certified, energy efficient apartment complex. Building ‘green’ ensures the organization charges rental rates well below market value and the building remains a lasting community asset.

Onsite resident support services include case management, access to primary and mental health care, legal assistance, health and nutritional counseling, financial education and life-skills training, and in some instances, rental supports. Residents can enjoy a theater room, fully equipped community kitchen and dining room, library, business center with computers, training room, coin-operated washer/dryer facilities, rooftop terrace and private meeting rooms. The front desk is staffed 24/7, with a single point of entry and monitored security cameras.

“We truly understand the mission that New Hope Housing is actively living. Now, more than ever, it is needed in the City of Houston. Our collective efforts will help bring peace and stability to those who call this place their home,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “All people deserve to be treated with dignity and live in affordable housing. The New Hope Housing Dale Carnegie residents will benefit from onsite wraparound services, and I look forward to seeing how it transforms their lives.”

GSMA, Inc., AIA Houston’s 2013 Firm of the Year, is the architect, and Camden Builders is the general contractor for the development with interim construction financing provided by BBVA. The total development cost was a little more than $30 million to complete.

Major donors to the NHH Dale Carnegie capital campaign included: Housing Tax Credit equity allocated through the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs and invested by Freddie Mac through National Equity Fund, Inc.; HOME and Homeless & Housing Consolidated Bonds granted by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development and the Housing & Community Development Department of the City of Houston; and, private donations from Laura and John Arnold; Houston Endowment Inc.; Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco; The Brown Foundation, Inc.; John P. McGovern Foundation; EOG Resources, Inc.; Hanover Company; and Vivian L. Smith Foundation.

Over its 27 years, New Hope Housing has helped more than 10,000 men, women and children live in high-quality, affordable housing and have access to life-enhancing support services. Without this type of supportive housing that fosters a safe and nurturing environment, many of the residents would be homeless or live in severely-substandard conditions.