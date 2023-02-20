HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a day filled with glitz and glam and lots of sequins. Thirty-five women, all vying for a title and crown that would change their lives forever. Now one Houston woman can call it her own.

LLuvia Alzate was crowned Miss Houston USA for 2023. The glittering event was held Sunday afternoon at the Hilton Houston Post Oak. With hundreds in attendance, she captured the title with the eyes of fans and friends watching and cheering her on.

LLuvia Alzate Miss Houston USA 2023

Over the next few months she will traveling across the city promoting her initiative and bringing awareness to ALS, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

She will also be preparing for her next competition, vying for the title of Miss Texas USA 2023, which will be held this summer.