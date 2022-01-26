HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Local leaders are joining forces to announce the new “No Trafficking Zone” law that effects schools.

The law requires schools to post warning signs in conspicuous areas around the school regarding increased criminal penalties of persons. Houston ISD is currently in the process of posting the signage with the goal of having them up at all campuses by the end of February.

HISD superintendent Millard House, State Senator Larry Taylor, State Representative Senfronia Thompson and others joined forces to battle trafficking. “HISD takes its responsibility to child safety very seriously. Schools can and should be safe places for students. That is what this new law helps us do,” House said. “Of all social institutions, schools are perhaps the best positioned to identify and report suspected trafficking and connect affected students to critical services.”

The new “No Trafficking Zone” law protects students in Texas by creating a 1,000 foot no trafficking zone around all schools. The law elevates penalties for any activity related to sex crimes against children on school campuses or at any school-related event. The “No Trafficking Zone” law resulted from Senate Bill 1831 with 100% bipartisan support in both chambers of the Texas Legislature.