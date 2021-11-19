New project coming to Houston aims to address environmental challenges

Those challenges include the existence of cancer clusters and challenges to air quality.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee will join EPA Administrator Michael Regan to announce a new project to address various environmental crises in her district. 

Those challenges include the existence of cancer clusters and challenges to air quality.  They’ll announce the new program on Friday at the Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church in Houston.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas

“After long discussions with Administrator Regan about how we can solve the environmental problems in the District, I invited him to come to my district and hear firsthand from residents exposed to dangerous toxins in their backyards. He has followed through on his commitment to come to Houston, and I am grateful for his attention to these serious concerns and commitment to action. Through his leadership, I look forward to an ongoing dialogue with a trusted partner in order to implement workable solutions to the long-standing environmental justice challenges faced by too many in our community and the nation. “


Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

This stop is a part of EPA Administrator Michael Regan’s Journey to Justice listening tour. He’s stopping in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas to spotlight longstanding environmental justice concerns in historically marginalized communities. 

“I am grateful to the Congresswoman for her longstanding and steadfast commitment to seeking superfund release in areas like Kashmere, Fifth Ward, and the surrounding areas. I look forward to joining her in Houston where we will be on the ground with community members who are on the frontlines fighting for environmental justice, and I look forward to presenting solutions going forward in these areas.”


EPA Administrator Michael Regan

