HOUSTON (KIAH) — Only you can prevent forest fires.

That was once the mantra of the mascot for the National Forest Service.

“Smokey Bear” — not “Smokey the Bear” as many people believe — is back in new public service announcements that the U.S. Department of Agriculture just released.

Ever since his creation in 1944, Smokey’s message has been the same, and his new ads come as the Forest Service reports an increased number of wildfires nationwide.

“We know that climate change has certainly extended our fire seasons and also makes them a little more intense,” USDA Forest Service Wildfire Prevention and Community Mitigation Branch Chief Maureen Brooks said.

Smokey has a number of tips for preventing wildfires on his website.

Local fire officials say one thing you can do to prevent fires is to mind burn bans which are in place area-wide despite recent rain.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office reported that a trash fire recently on a resident’s property got out of control and almost caught their house on fire.

The Forest Service says nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people — either intentionally or unintentionally — and they lead to the death of wildlife, the loss of forest land, and in some cases the destruction of homes.

“We need to be thinking about how we can behave and be responsible and learn about how we can prevent these preventable fires,” Brooks said.