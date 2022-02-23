HOUSTON (KIAH) — New video of the robbery that started the chain of events that led to the death of Arlene Alvarez was released on Tuesday.

Houston police hope this will help catch the suspect who robbed Tony Earls, who investigators say, then turn shot into the Alvarez vehicle, killing the 9-year-old.

Meanwhile, Arlene Alvarez’s family will be celebrating her life tomorrow during a private ceremony. On Friday, a public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Church Houston.

Earlier this week, Earls’ attorneys said he’s not a “monster” but a family man who is devastated by her death.

Lawyers for Earls along with his wife on Monday called the Feb. 14 fatal shooting a tragedy, but argued Earls wasn’t reckless when he fired at a truck he thought was tied to the robber. The truck was carrying Alvarez and her family.

Earls’ wife and lawyers accused the robber of being the person responsible for Arlene’s death. But the girl’s family and their attorney say Earls’ actions weren’t justified.

Earls has been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the girl’s death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.