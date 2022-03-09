HOUSTON (KIAH) The national Humane Society has posted a new video of a tiger captured in Houston for a public service announcement.

Remember the tiger seen on Houston streets about a year ago? “India” the tiger was captured after being seen wandering alone outside in a neighborhood. Then many in Houston wondered what would happen to the animal who appeared to be friendly.

New video of the tiger has been posted online by The Humane Society of the United States. In the video, India is seen sniffing the camera, and laying around. walking and scratching, even running and playing with a fountain.

A victim of the exotic pet trade, he was thankfully rescued after escaping and brought to our Black Beauty Ranch. The Humane Society of the United States

The video also includes footages of others who have baby tigers and the message “Fight for ALL ANIMALS.”