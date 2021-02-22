News briefing Monday on HPD annual “March on Crime” initiative

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris Health Systems along with the City of Houston Health Department are open Monday, February 22 to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests.

The severe winter storm delayed HCPH’s vaccinations and testing for days. People who had vaccine and testing appointments that were cancelled due to weather, will be rescheduled. Those with appointments for their first or second vaccine doses, or waiting for their second vaccine appointment, will be contacted soon, according to health officials. HCPH needs additional vaccine to vaccinate everyone waiting for their second doses. People who had their first vaccination were given cards with the type of vaccine they received and the date their next dose is due. The health department says this is not an appointment. Appointments are sent as text messages with the date, time, location and a QR code. A delay of a few weeks between the first and second doses does not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Eligible groups being vaccinated at this time Groups 1A and 1B that include healthcare workers, people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. If you are in an eligible group, register for the HCPH waitlist through: https://vacstrac.hctx.net/landing