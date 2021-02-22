News briefing Monday on HPD annual “March on Crime” initiative

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will be addressing media and the public Monday to discuss HPD’s annual “March on Crime” initiative. Houston has seen a spike in crime, especially in homicides since 2020 and the Chief is expected to address what the city’s plans to end this deadly streak.
Chief Acevedo will also highlight specific efforts the Houston Police Department will employ to help “Keep Houston Safe.”
The news conference takes place Monday, February 22 at 10 a.m. at HPD headquarters in Downtown.