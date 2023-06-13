HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 57-year-old man from Nigeria is now in Houston to face a federal judge over his alleged leadership role in a fraud scheme that stole $7 million from victims in more than 20 countries.

Uche Victor Diuno was extradited Friday and he went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena H. Palermo Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Department of Justice detailed the scam in an emailed press release.

“The charges allege Diuno helped to orchestrate a scam involving false promises of investment funding by individuals who impersonated U.S. bank officials in person and over the internet to victims around the world,” the release said. “Those victims were allegedly told they had to make certain payments before they could supposedly receive their funding. Proceeds of the scheme were laundered through U.S. bank accounts and diverted back to the scheme’s perpetrators in Nigeria, according to the charges.”

It’s unclear when Diuno could go to trial or what kind of a sentence he could receive if he’s convicted.