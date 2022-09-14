HOUSTON (CW39) — An argument over a girlfriend is what Houston police say led up to a shooting that left a nightclub security guard dead early Wednesday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A patron at Club Onyx at 3113 Bering Dr. shot him once in the torso with what police believe was a rifle.

Another security guard confronted that man around 3:10 a.m. as the argument started turning into what police called a commotion.

That’s when he pulled out that gun, but he started to leave at that point.

Out in the parking lot near the patron’s car, the security guard who would ultimately lose his life also confronted the man with the gun leading to the deadly shooting.

The killer took off either in his car or on foot, and police are still trying to identify and catch him.

“There’s going to be more information to come about possible description of a vehicle and things like that,” HPD Lt. R. Willkins said. “So, homicide will give you that. Like I said — prayers to the security guard.”

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to call Houston Police.