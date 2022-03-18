HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) Harris County officials issued the following statement on local smoky conditions Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service and the Texas Forest Service smoke from the Eastland Complex located southwest of Fort Worth has been brought across the southeast Texas region. There are also other wildfires in the central Texas region that could possibly be contributing to the smoke in Harris County. This is due to northwest winds that came in overnight and a cold front. You will smell smoke throughout the day and notice a smoky haze. We will continue to update you if conditions change, at this time no action is required.

Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management