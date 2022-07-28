HOUSTON (CW39) — A man and a woman who have been charged in a road rage shooting incident that was caught on camera both received no bail.

According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday on the North Freeway at Paramatta, as a man drove with his 2-year-old nephew when a truck pulled aside them, then a man got out the car and allegedly assaulted the driver, then a woman with a gun fired a shot into the back window of the car and fired another one towards the car as it sped away.

The suspects, identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Greene and 40-year-old Nazly Ortiz, were arrested on Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Greene was charged with assault, while Ortiz was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both were in Harris County court on Wednesday.

Greene is a Navy combat veteran, while Ortiz is from Colombia, and has a cleaning business she runs with Greene. Both have been in Houston for two years.

No one was seriously injured in the shooting.

But the other driver told our news partners at ABC13 that his head was grazed by a bullet and glass fell on his 2-year-old nephew in the back seat.

No other court dates have been scheduled for Greene and Ortiz.