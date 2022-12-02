HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 84-year-old driver is not facing charges after she slammed into a post office, killing a woman in southwest Houston.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 84-year-old woman behind the wheel is not expected to face any charges, and it appears to be an awful accident.

Surveillance video showed the woman, driving a silver Toyota 4Runner, pulling into an accessible parking space at the U.S. Post Office building at 2909 Rogerdale Road at 4:35 p.m.

She was going about 3 miles per hour and then the car quickly accelerated, crashing into the building,

An unidentified 58-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver has a valid driver license and a clean record.

Officials say there were no signs of alcohol or medication.