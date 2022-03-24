HOUSTON (KIAH) — Witnesses watched a scene straight out of a movie as a shootout between armored truck guards and attempted robbers happened on Wednesday.

Attempted, because the robbers got away – but without any cash.

This happened outside the Comerica Bank on FM1960 in north Harris County around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said that a Brinks armored car guard was servicing the ATM machine at the drive-thru part of the bank when three armed suspects got out of a black Mercedes-Benz and shot at the guard.

No injuries were reported for the guards or any bystanders.

The guard returned fire and the suspects got back in their vehicle and got away, authorities said.

Investigators are looking for the robbery suspects. They are described as two Black men, with thin builds, in their mid to late 20s. Both men wore dark colored clothing and were last seen running away from the scene of the incident.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force reported to the scene and looks to work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to find and apprehend the suspects.