HOUSTON (KIAH) — He had a 4-year-old daughter, and he was on his normal route delivering mail Saturday afternoon when an SUV slammed into his vehicle and then drove away.

The impact flipped the mail truck on its side and sent the still-unnamed postal worker into a ditch where he was pinned, and he later died.

“The USPIS is deeply saddened by the loss of life involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier,” said Postal Inspector Silvia Torres of the United States Postal Inspection Service. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Torres confirmed that there is a rewards program at the U.S. Postal Service that covers a number of crimes involving the agency and its workers.

A poster on the USPS website details reward system for crime information, but so far, no reward has been offered in the case of a deadly hit-and-run wreck that killed a mail man in north Houston Saturday

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction can earn the informant up to $100,000 depending on the crime according to a poster on the Postal Service’s website

So far though, no reward is offered in this case.

“Postal Inspectors are working closely with the Houston Police Department on this investigation,” Torres said. “At this time, the USPIS has not issued a reward poster for this investigation.”

Even without a reward as an incentive, Torres is hopeful that anyone with information that could help investigators catch the hit-and-run driver will come forward.

Information can be submitted to the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455.

You can also call the Houston Police Department non-emergency line at 713-884-3131.