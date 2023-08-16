HOUSTON (KIAH)– Caitie’s Foster Fam is a non-profit group of volunteers working together to help homeless animals find good homes. Their work is 100% foster based and they work to help fosters with medical needs.

The organization wants the community to understand the importance of monthly preventatives, rescue work and how we can work together to help homeless animals.

As the weather continues to get hotter, the number of cases of dogs impacted by the heat come into our shelters and rescues. Here’s how you can protect your pet from the heat:

Take your pet for walks anytime between 8 a.m. or after 7:45 p.m. to avoid extreme heat.

Bring water bottles and a portable bowl with you along your walk

Pay attention to signs of heat exhaustion like excessive panting, difficulty breathing, dehydration, excessive drooling and a rapid pulse.

If you recognize any signs, get your dog out of the heat ASAP and into a cooler environment

Heat exhaustion can last up to 24 hours

Allow your pet to cool down after returning from a walk. Put a fan in front of them with a bowl of cold water. Do not feed your pet immediately after a walk.

Pet owners should also keep their pets up to date with monthly preventatives such as heart worm treatment.

To foster, volunteer or apply to adopt visit caitiesfosterfam.org or follow caitiesfosterfamrescue on social media.