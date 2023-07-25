HOUSTON (KIAH) — Last week, the American Red Cross-Texas Gulf Coast Region and West Houston Assistance Ministries helped victims of a fire at a Motel 6 located at 2900 W Sam Houston Parkway South in west Houston.

Courtesy: West Houston Assistance Ministries

Over 40 residents were affected by that fire. According to the Red Cross, after they received the call about the fire last Tuesday, they immediately opened up a shelter.

Courtesy: West Houston Assistance Ministries

As of last Wednesday, The American Red Cross said that they were able to assist 11 families who were long term residents of the motel. The motel manager assisted 36 other families who weren’t long term residents by reimbursing them for their stay.

West Houston Assistance Ministries was able to provide families with food, water, clothing and gift cards. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

West Houston Assistance Ministries is a Christian 501 c3 non-profit agency that provides social services to all eligible individuals in need regardless of their faith or background. As of last year, the nonprofit served 132,450 clients. About 125,726 of them also received food from their pantry.

You can help support the Motel 6 fire victims in several ways:

Email Msantosgaray@whamministries.org.

Mail a check to West Houston Assistance Ministries at 10501 Meadowglen Lane.

If you’re still in need of assistance, call them directly at 1800-RED-CROSS.