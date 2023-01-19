HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies.

Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

The store told deputies that Minter took over $11,000 in cash from the registers in a nine-day period. After talking to deputies, she admitted to taking money from the registers at least three times a week, totaling $20,000 since November.

Constable Mark Herman said Minter was booked into the Harris County Jail and her bond was set at $1,000.