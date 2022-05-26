HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A day after the fatal shooting of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights advocacy group, issued a statement regarding the tragic incident.

The NRA offered their “deepest sympathies” to the families and victims of the Uvalde school shooting that happened on Tuesday.

While the shooting remains under investigation, the gun rights advocacy group says they will be holding its NRA-ILA Annual Leadership Forum in Houston where former President Donald Trump will be speaking. Firearms and firearm accessories will not be permitted at the event.

The full NRA statement reads as follows:

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services. Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.” NRA