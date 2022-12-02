HOUSTON (KIAH) NRG Park announced that starting this week, they will only accept card payment at the parking gates.

This includes credit and debit cards along with Apple and Google Pay options.

NRG Park has provided drivers with specific driving directions and you can print out a driving map before heading to the game.

NRG Park Driving Directions.

NRG Park is right inside the South Loop at the southern portion of Interstate Loop 610 between Kirby Street and Fannin Street.

For information about ADA Parking, please visit their Accessibility Guide.

The NRG Park complex is not responsible for theft or damage to vehicle or its contents. This parking pass is good for this show only and re-entry into Complex is subject to an additional parking fee. No overnight parking permitted. NO REFUNDS. Parking ticket is not valid for admission to event.