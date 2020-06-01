(NSFW) Houston Police Chief simmers local violence as he and more police across US join protesters

In some cities across the country, police stood and marched with, even hugged and uplifted the spirits of protesters. Officers even knelt with peaceful protesters. Moments like this went viral on social media over the weekend.

Officers in Camden, New Jersey marched with a banner reading “STANDING IN SOLIDARITY.”

Officers in Santa Cruz, California, and Ferguson, Missouri took a knee. In Ferguson, they knelt for 9 1/2 minutes in honor of George Floyd.

In Genesee County, Michigan Sheriff Chris Swanson was happy to join the march.

Still, across the country clashed with police did still occur as people took to the streets, some peaceful, others not, to protest more than simply George Floyd’s killing while being arrested.

For many, it was clear that this was about long standing injustices.

Here in Houston, we had much conflict, with about 200 arrested overnight Friday. Less on Saturday as the National Guard took to the street of Houston and much of the rest of the country.

Then there were moments like this in Houston, where hugs spoke to the message protesters want to send in effort for #justiceforGeorgeFloyd. That of peace and unity.

Thank you @houstonpolice for protecting the 1st Amendment rights on Houstonians.



Here in Houston, Police Chief Art Acevedo marched with protesters and had this to say over the weekend.

Despite the looting and chaos, is the message starting to be heard? Are conversations being had? Will they continue to be had after the unrest is quelled? How has your community responded?

