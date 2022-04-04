HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fallen Harris County Sheriff’s deputy investigator Darren Almendarez’s procession will take place on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

The procession starts at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science at 1861 Old Spanish Trail and ends at the Brookshire Funeral Home, located at 13747 Eastex Freeway.

Deputy Almendarez was shot and killed while confronting suspects outside the Joe V’s Smart Shop in the 2900 Block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield on Thursday night.

Almendarez, who was off-duty with his wife, was fatally shot when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Almendarez’s vehicle.

Almendarez told his wife to stay back as he approached the thieves. That is when one of the three men started shooting. The deputy was hit several times but was able to shoot back, hitting at least two of the suspects.

The suspects then sped off but were arrested shortly after. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Almendarez protected his wife in his final moments alive.

Gonzalez says two men were shot and wounded during a gunfight with Almendarez. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Stewart and 19-year-old Fredarius Clark were hospitalized and both were charged with capital murder. Stewart is now in the Harris County Jail.

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of shooting, Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Houston. An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez was fatally shot Thursday night when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Almendarez’s vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Late Friday, Gonzalez said 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy was arrested on a capital murder warrant in the shooting of Almendariez on the northern outskirts of Houston.

Almendarez is survived by his wife and daughter. He served 23 years on the force. Mayor Sylvester Turner extended his condolences to the family of Almendarez.

“We mourn with our brothers and sister’s at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office,” said Turner via Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

