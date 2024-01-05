HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are urging a father to turn himself in after they say he pulled out a high-powered rifle on his son and on an off-duty Humble ISD police officer.

Precinct 3 constables said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night at a home in the 13000 block of Yaupon Holly Lane, near West Lake Houston parkway.

Authorities said the father and his teenage son got into a fight and in the middle of their argument, an off-duty officer with Humble ISD came home and saw the man firing a weapon at his son six to seven times.

The officer told him to drop his gun and fired her weapon. The father returned fire and left the scene in a car. No one was harmed in the shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has been contacted and charges are pending, authorities said.