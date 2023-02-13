HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police officers were involved in a foot chase in a parking garage in downtown Houston on Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an assist the officer call at the 500 block of Dallas Street.

An Houston police officer, working an extra job, saw a fight between two groups. Shots were fired, and that’s when the officer called for help, and gave chase to the suspect who fired the shots.

The off-duty officer tackled the suspect and cuffed him.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

That suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.