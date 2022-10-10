HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly shooting at a gas station in west Houston early Monday morning was done by an off-duty security guard after an altercation, police said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Shell gas station at 8730 Westheimer Road, near Fondren.

Houston police officers said that when they arrived, they found a man who was shot and declared dead at the scene.

The female security guard, who was in uniform, told officers that a man that she has had multiple encounters with at a nearby apartment complex, approached her at the gas station and the two had a verbal argument.

The man then pulled a gun on her, followed by the security guard pulling out her weapon and firing one time, hitting the man, police said.

The security guard did cooperate with investigators. Police said it is too early in the investigation to see if any charges will be filed against the security guard at this time.