HOUSTON (KIAH) An off-duty apartment complex security guard shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on her while she was waiting for a ride from a convenience store Houston Police said.

It happened at the Dude Stop at 8730 Westheimer Road around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

The security guard knew the man, HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said, and she and the company she works for had reported him for criminal activity at the apartment complex several times.

It’s unclear what the two were arguing about, but at one point, Horelica said the unidentified man pulled a gun on the security guard.

He said she responded by pulling her gun, firing it once, and hitting the man.

The Houston Fire Department was the first agency to respond to the emergency call.

They tried to perform life-saving treatment on him, but he died at the scene.

Horelica said the convenience store has high quality security cameras which will give investigators a good look at how the shooting played out.

He said it’s too early in the investigation to know if they’ll file any charges on the security guard.