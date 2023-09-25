HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police said a man who was shot by an off-duty state trooper is recovering at a hospital with a wound to the right shoulder.

The shooting happened after midnight Sunday night on the fifth floor of a downtown Houston apartment complex in the 500 block of Crawford Street.

Houston police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers have been at the scene and an investigation is underway.

According to police, the trooper and the suspect both live at the complex on the same floor, and for some reason, the suspect was banging on the trooper’s door.

“The trooper believed that a suspect was trying to break into his apartment,” HPD assistant chief Yashir Bashir said. “He discharged his weapon one time and struck the suspect on the right shoulder. We were able to locate that suspect and provide medical attention and he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

After being shot, the suspect ran off, police said. When police found him, he was bleeding and they applied two tourniquets.

The suspect and the trooper will be questioned.

Police said the trooper had asked the suspect to go away, but the suspect still fired his weapon through the door.

No one else at the complex was hurt.