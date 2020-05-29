Officer Involved Shooting Overnight

A Houston Police Department gang unit officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 6500 Blk. Willowbend. The vehicle then led the officer on a two minute pursuit that finally came to a stop at 10001 Sandpiper in southwest Houston.

The 19-year-old hispanic male suspect then ran to the west to an apartment complex nearby, where they tried the gate code to get in, but the officer caught up and started struggling with the suspect.

The suspect broke lose, then ran across the street and heading northbound through the area on foot. While running behind the suspect, the officer noticed the man he was chasing had a 9mm pistol in his hand.

The officer then ordered the suspect multiple times to drop the pistol. The suspect then crossed the street again and tried to make access to another apartment complex.

At that point the suspect turned toward the officer, and at that point the officer fires three shots at the suspect, striking him on location where the scene ended at 6301 Dumfries.

The officer took the suspect into custody and rendered aid. The Houston Fire Department responded and transported the suspect to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

