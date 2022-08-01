HOUSTON (CW39) — There was an officer-involved shooting at a group home for the mentally ill in west Houston on Saturday night.

Houston police said shots were fired after the distressed patient pulled a knife on officers.

It happened on the 1300 block Riverview Court around 11:30 p.m. when police received a call that one of the residents was having a mental health crisis and threatening other residents with a knife.

Officers arrived and told the man to put the knife, but officers said the man started to move toward one of the two officers.

That’s when one officer fired at him. The man was taken to a local hospital and was last reported in surgery.

Officers are now investigating the residence, which they believe is some sort of group home. An investigation is underway into the incident, as well as if the residence is an illegal group home or not, police said.