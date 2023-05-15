MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that they have received and are now confirming reports of a train derailment in Dacus (Northwest Montgomery County). Officials on scene said Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioners Office, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Montgomery Fire Department (ESD #2) are responding to investigate further.

What they have said is that there were 31 train cars involved in the derailment, all loaded with limestone rock. There are no reports of hazardous materials or any other dangerous materials that pose any threat to the community. Additionally, there are no reports of injuries or needs for road closures at this time. Check for updates below…

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has received reports of a train derailment in Dacus (Northwest Montgomery County). Our office is enroute to assess the situation and confirm if a train has derailed. At this time there are no other pic.twitter.com/XEV1qVIFWp — Montgomery County OHSEM (@MCOEM) May 15, 2023

agencies at the incident location, and if a train derailment is been confirmed appropriate resources will be notified. No further details are available at this time.

Our office will release more information on this situation as we have it. — Montgomery County OHSEM (@MCOEM) May 15, 2023

