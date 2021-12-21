FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — Fort Bend County and the FAA are investigating as small plane collision that resulted in at least one fatality in Fulshear Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department for Public Safety for the Southeast Texas Region responded to the location near Brazos River, where the plane crashed.
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Chad Norvell took to Twitter to report that the small plane collided with a paraglider near Weston Lakes.
This is a developing story. Tune in to the 9PM news on CW39 for the latest details.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.