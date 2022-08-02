Lydia Byrd (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a young girl that went missing over the weekend from northwest Harris County.

Lydia Byrd, 15, was last seen on Saturday, July 30, around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Tryon Drive in the White Oak Landing subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Investigators believe that Byrd is maybe with a man who is from the Killeen area.

They also believe Lydia no longer has braids and has dyed her hair blond in the front.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Lydia is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.