HOUSTON (KIAH) — The derailment that led to the release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio in early February has people who live near railroad tracks in the Houston area wondering if a similar disaster could happen here.

They took those concerns and others to a town hall meeting Thursday hosted by Rep. Sylvia Garcia featuring Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.

The nation’s top railroad official listened to those concerns and promised action.

“What I can do is to make sure to show up to places — like the East End — and make sure that the FRA commits resources to look into the situation, roll up our sleeves, and try to come up with solutions,” Bose said.

The East End community of Houston is particularly bothered by trains that do more than pose a derailment threat.

People who live in the East End voiced frustrations at the town hall meeting about trains blocking roads up to an hour at times.

They told stories about people having to crawl through or under stopped trains — including children trying to get to school.