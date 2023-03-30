HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner joined local elected officials to unveil a comprehensive plan to address illegal dumping and clean up Houston’s neighborhoods, especially areas targeted by repeat offenders.

“Illegal dumping is a pervasive problem that negatively impacts the health, safety, and quality of many communities throughout the City of Houston. The quality of life within our neighborhoods should not be compromised through the blights created by illegal dumping,” Turner said in a statement.

“Everyone deserves the right to live in a healthy and safe environment, and we are all responsible for keeping our communities clean and free of dumping and other environmental hazards. We must all work together to create One Clean Houston,” Turner said.

The goal of the plan is to promote rapid cleanup, better enforcement and prevention and education across the city.

Officials say they will increase funding for heavy trash dumping and litter removal, improve complaint routing and attract and retain solid waste drivers.

