HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.

Police said a man and woman got into an argument inside the bar and it continued into the parking lot.

Eventually gunshots were fired, and three people were injured and one man died. Two men and a woman were also shot and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police believe multiple shooters were involved but have limited suspect information. Officers said that two groups displayed firearms and fired shots at each other. At this time, it is believed the victims were bystanders and patrons of the club uninvolved in the altercation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.