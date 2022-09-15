HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive.

Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.

Guests who are staying at the hotel told police say they heard gunshots.

When they looked outside, they saw the man laying on the ground and another man going through his pockets, leading police to believe this could have been a robbery.

The suspect, who was wearing a white shirt and black pants or shorts, left on foot.

At this time, there is no known suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.