HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead, and another is in critical condition after a double shooting at a convenience store in south Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at a Chevron gas station at 2705 Reed Road.

Police said they found one man dead with a gunshot wound to the head behind the gas station.

A second man was found inside the convenience store with gunshot wounds to the chest and torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in undergoing surgery.

At this time, no suspect description has been released.

Police say several bullet casings have been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.