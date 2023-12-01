HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating an overnight double shooting in northwest Houston that left one person dead and another injured.

This happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 4300 block of North Sherwood Lane and Helberg Road.

Police say the man who was injured was able to walk to a nearby hospital.

Officers at the scene said they don’t know how many, but several people in their teens and 20s have been detained.

Also found at the scene were pistol and rifle casings. It’s believed more than a dozen casings were found.

So far, a motive is unknow and crime scene investigators are on scene searching for clues and evidence.