CANEY CREEK, Texas (CW39) — A motorcyclist is dead after police said the driver crashed while trying to pass another vehicle.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the accident happened on a rural road in Montgomery County on Tuesday off FM 1314 and Gulf Coast Road.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was passing someone when he clipped a vehicle in oncoming traffic then hit another head on and thrown from his motorcycle.

It’s not clear if speed was an issue. The name of that driver has not been released and an autopsy has been ordered.

No other major injuries are being reported.