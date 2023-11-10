HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mattress Mack is at it again just a day before Veterans Day

Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, gave away a hundred free mattresses Friday to the first one hundred veterans and active duty military members who lined up outside of his store along the North Freeway.

Some veterans spent the night in their cars in hopes of getting a mattress with a few of them arriving as early as 9 p.m. the day before.

All you had to do to receive a free mattress was to be among the first one hundred in line with a valid military I.D. and a car or truck with the capability of hauling the mattress away with you.