UPDATE at 9:40 a.m. — Houston police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle that were involved in the shooting.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man ranging from 25 to 35 years old with short locks, wearing a red shirt and grey shorts, driving a gold Buick sedan.

Surveillance photos of suspect (Houston Police Department)

Surveillance photos of the suspect’s car (Houston Police Department)

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the sedan circled the block several times prior to the shooting, police said. While the victim was on the side of the street talking with friends, they noticed the car.

The car stopped and the suspect got out as the victim walked to his car, police said. The suspect then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his wallet, which led to a struggle. The suspect shot the victim took his wallet, and fled the scene, police said.

Original story:

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after an attempted robbery in southeast Houston.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Ledbetter Street near Bellfort Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the unidentified 62-year-old victim was apparently robbed at gunpoint, but refused to give up his wallet.

That’s when police say the suspect shot the victim twice. The victim later died at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect, the suspect vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.