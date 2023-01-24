HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston.

When officers arrived to the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, a woman in her 50s was found and given CPR. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman, who is in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital, but she’s expected to survive.

Authorities believe the victims are mother and daughter, and that the gunman is the mom’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend.

Police are continuing its investigation into the incident.