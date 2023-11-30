HOUSTON (KIAH)– We’ve gotten through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but many of the holiday shopping deals on online continue as we approach Christmas. With more shopping, also comes more scammers that use “cheaper” prices to lure in shoppers.

The Better Business Bureau says that this happens to shoppers every year. In fact, this month alone, on the BBB Scam Tracker, Houstonians lost over $5,000 to online scams. The BBB expects that this will only get worse, but say that scams are avoidable with the proper research.

Here are some tips to keep in mind as you shop online:

Do your research on the company you’re buying for

Beware of URL addresses, websites and emails that ask for personal information

Do a Google search on businesses you aren’t familiar with before making a purchase to see if there are any scam complaints or reviews

When getting items delivered, always ask for a tracking number

Never leave packages on your doorstep

Check to see if your online delivery is tampered with or damaged-open immediately

Be on the lookout for ‘missed delivery’ texts, calls or emails-a scammer will never update you on issues like this

If you notice that you’ve fallen for a scam, report the scam to the Better Business Bureau immediately by visiting BBB.org/scamtracker.