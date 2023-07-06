HOUSTON (KIAH) — A local bridal shop is giving back to some women who serve their community and their country.

Brides Across America puts on Operation Wedding Gown in communities across the country, and Thursday it’s happening at Impression Bridal just across the West Loop from the Galleria.

Brides who serve in the military, as first responders, and in health care treating COVID-19 patients will pay a $50 entry fee and then pick from select wedding gowns that they’ll receive at no cost.

Advance registration is encouraged, and brides need to bring proof of their occupation when they arrive.

Operation Wedding Gown has been going on since 2008, and Brides Across America says they’ve fitted 28,000 women with free wedding dresses during that time.