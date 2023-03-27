HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday marked two months since a powerful tornado damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Pasadena and Deer Park.

Also last week, the United States Small Business Administration opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center and a Business Recovery Center that provide in-person assistance to storm victims who want to apply for low-interest loans from the federal government.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During their first week of operations, Elizabeth Vargas, a public information officer for the SBA, says at least 20 families showed up.

A family can apply for a loan of up to $200,000 to repair or rebuild their tornado-damaged home at an interest rate as low as 2.3%.

A business can apply for a loan of up to $2 million to repair or rebuild buildings, inventory, equipment, and other tornado damage at an interest rate as low as 3.3%.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center, where assistance is available applying for loans to repair homes, is located at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds at 7902 Fairground Parkway, Room 102/103 and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Business Recovery Center is located at the John Phelps Courthouse Annex at 101 S. Richey St., Ste. F, and it’s open between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.